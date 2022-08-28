Corley Funeral Home has partnered with Parting Stone, a Santa Fe, New Mexico-based start-up pioneering a technology that offers a clean alternative to cremated remains following cremation. Now, families choosing cremation can receive stone-like solidified remains that can be touched, held, and shared.
Solidified remains are now available as an option at Corley Funeral Home in Corsicana.
“Corley’s has over a hundred- and forty-four-year tradition of bringing firsts to our community, it is an honor and privilege to make this option now available.The experiences described by our family’s that have selected this option has been healing, calming, inspiring, and a host of other positive feelings,” said Kyle J. Incardona, Managing Director.
“It has been common for families to incorporate the stones in their daily lives by placing them on bookshelves or in vases. Some families paint the stones and place them planters or gardens. The ideas are endless.”
The solidification process returns the full amount of cremation remains in a solid and clean form that resembles a collection of polished stones. The average person results in about 40 to 60 solids ranging in size from thumb-nail up to palm-size. The color of each person’s solidified remains is 100% natural and many result in white stones, but some are a hue of blue, green, or another radical variation.
“It is a profound opportunity to live with the remains of our loved ones, but conventional cremated remains make that experience uncomfortable,” said Justin Crowe, Parting Stone founder and CEO. “We developed an alternative to conventional cremated remains to help families feel a meaningful connection with their departed. When you choose cremation you no longer have to take home ashes.”
Following the death of his grandfather, Crowe said he realized that living with conventional cremated remains can feel uncomfortable, so in many households they often end up hidden in a closet for decades. Parting Stone worked with material scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory to develop solidified remains to empower families in their grief with a form of remains that can be touched and held.
Corley Funeral Home offers funeral, cremation, and end of life planning. Corley Funeral Home was founded by John Corley in 1878 in Mexia, Texas and is operated today with the same care and commitment to our community.
“We’re always looking for meaningful ideas to help families through the grieving process and the element of ‘touch’ is going to be sacred to so many families who choose stone as an alternative to ashes,” Incardona said.
If you would like more information, call Incardona at 979-255-3038, or email kyleincardona@corleyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.