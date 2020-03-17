Grocery stores around Corsicana are constantly adapting to meet the growing needs of customers as business shutdowns and small social group limits have kept stores packed and supplies in constant demand over the past week.
Shoppers have been stocking up on necessities in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which was declared a national emergency last week. Among the most coveted items are sanitizer and sanitary wipes, water, cough, cold, and flu medicines, household essentials, and toilet paper. Other items, such as meat, milk, bread and eggs have been so frequently purchased, stores have had to place limits on items to ensure everyone has a chance to purchase necessities.
Local stores such as H-E-B, Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, Aldi, and Walmart Supercenter have changed hours, opening later and closing earlier in order to allow grocery store staff to sanitize areas and restock supplies. Updated information is being shared on their websites as recent circumstances change.
On March 15, H-E-B's Corsicana Facebook page gave the following statement:
“You will see us practice social distancing in our stores and sanitize at a very high frequency. We have implemented free next day curbside ordering and are working on various delivery options to further support our customers who need home delivery. H-E-B is also working closely with local non-profits and Texas Food Banks to get product to those who need it the most.”
Even discount stores such as Family Dollar and Dollar General have had to adjust hours in order to compensate for customer demands, employee health, and store cleaning.
As of Monday, the Dollar General corporation has introduced “Senior Hour” to its stores. This first hour allows the the ability for senior shoppers, the most vulnerable demographic to the COVID-19 coronavirus strain, to purchase items at the beginning of each day to avoid crowds and limited supplies.
As of March 17, hours of operation for local grocery and discount stores in the Corsicana area are as follows:
• Aldi: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Brookshire's: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• H-E-B: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Super 1 Foods: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Walmart Supercenter: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
