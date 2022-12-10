A handful of local organizations have been busy recently to help spread holiday cheer to those who may not otherwise have the happiest of holidays.
Corsicana Troop Support Angels met Saturday Dec. 3 at the First Baptist Church in Corsicana, their mission on this day: to pack several boxes and approximately 225 stockings with candies, cards and other items to be shipped to deployed members of the United States Armed Forces who cannot be home for Christmas.
Cyndi Parrish, the President and Coordinator, of Corsicana Troops Support Angels became emotional as she thanked the more than 50 volunteers who shared smiles, laughs, a little hot chocolate, and a lot of Christmas cheer.
Approximately 100 of those stockings were painted by members and friends of the Corsicana Art League, which adds a hometown touch to the packages that usually include antiperspirant, soaps, shampoos, body wash, and wipes.
The Navarro County Republican Women donated socks while The Collin Street Bakery donated fruitcakes so that members of our military can have a little taste of home.
Each box costs $200 to ship and holds approximately 15 stockings.
Corsicana Troop Support Angels have sent monthly packages and Christmas stockings to troops around the globe for 22 years.
Parrish thanked the community again, “We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for so many of you throughout the years it’s because of this community that so many of our troops have been able to have a better Christmas while they were far from friends and family”
“We only missed one month in that time because of COVID. Parrish recalled, but this might be the final year for the “Send Smiles Across Miles” project.
We don’t want to stop but it’s just becoming so expensive to ship items, Parrish said, holding back tears.
Those interested may make donations directly to City National bank on 24th Street and Second Avenue under “Troop Support Angels” or sent to PO Box 1072, Corsicana, Texas 75151.
