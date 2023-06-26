From Staff Reports
Maggie Howell, a sophomore at Hubbard High School, was a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders from Wednesday, June 21 through Friday, June 23 just outside Boston, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus.
Howell, was selected to represent the state of Texas based on her outstanding academic achievements, leadership potential, and determination to serve in the field of science and medicine.
Maggie is involved in several clubs at Hubbard High School, including FFA, FFA Officer, honors band, softball, drill team, and served as the secretary for her freshman class. Maggie has also been an active volunteer serving meals at the Ronald McDonald House of Forth Worth. At only 15, she is one of the youngest of the nationally selected students to be a congress delegate.
Howell recently received the “Award of Excellence” and additionally was formally inducted into The Society of Torch & Laurel while attending the conference.
According to a press release, the Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.
Howell’s nomination, the release states, was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi — winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists — to represent Hubbard, Texas based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.
According to the press release, during the three-day Congress, Howell will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients discuss leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.
This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially, the release states. Focused, bright and determined students like Howell are our future and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her.
The Academy offers free services and programs to students who want to become physicians or go into medical science, the release states. Some of the services and programs the Academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance and much more.
When asked what her plans for the future are, the student had a clear career path in mind.
“My plan is to attend Baylor University, major in pre-med, and then work my way to attending Baylor College of Medicine, in Waco,” Howell said. After completing residency training I will have my Ph.D. in Pediatrics. Then I will need to complete a fellowship program to be board certified as a Pediatric Surgeon”
"I have always loved children. Once I knew I wanted to be a doctor it just made sense to combine the two thing I have a passion for.”
When asked what this nomination to the Congress means to her, Howell said, "Before I got this, becoming a doctor was just a dream that I had no way of knowing how to achieve. Now I see the path I need to take to make that dream a reality. Meeting other like-minded students, and professionals in the field has helped boost my confidence and showed me that I am very capable of getting to where I want to be.”
For more information, go to www.FutureDocs.com.
