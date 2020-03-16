Local law enforcement and judges have released health and safety statements after Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster in all 254 Texas counties Friday, March 13 regarding the imminent threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement from Sheriff Elmer Tanner, in conjunction with a memo from Texas Commission on Jail Standards, all public inmate visitation is suspended at the Navarro County Justice Center until further notice, effective immediately.
Changes exclude attorney visitations and law enforcement activities such as visits from probation and parole officers.
However, any visitor may encounter a screening process prior to entering the facility to ensure that no one spreads the virus.
Tanner urges anyone showing possible symptoms of having the virus not to come to the Justice Center, stating cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated.
In a statement issued from James Lagomarsino, District Judge and Local Administrative Judge, having conferred with Navarro County Court at Law Judge Amanda Putman and Judge Billy Ray Stubblefield, a joint emergency order has been implemented for courts to continue conducting hearings. The order takes reasonable actions to protect citizens and prevent court proceedings from risk of exposure to COVID-19.
The order expires May 8, unless extended by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.
Navarro County District Court has cancelled the March 23 and April 6 jury trial dockets, with no new dates at this time.
The March docket for Navarro County court for March 17 through 20 has been postponed. Dockets are expected to resume April 14 through 17, unless future circumstances require additional measures by the Court.
Due to these postponements, prospective jurors scheduled in County Court on March 31 will not need to appear.
Further, the Court has posted this order at the Navarro County Courthouse, website, and has been sent to all parties and counsel with cases pending those respective dates.
——————
What do you want to know about the coronavirus? How have you been affected? Let us know by email at: news@corsicanadailysun.com
——————
