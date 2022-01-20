Brandon Hixson, former Dawson High School Band Director and 1998 Navarro College Graduate, pays tribute to the ‘80s with his new album release, “Songs That Shaped Me.”
The calendar year may have changed to 2022, but Hixson is taking his listening audiences on a musical journey back to 1985 with his brand-new release, “Songs That Shaped Me – The 80s.”
The project includes 10 iconic cover songs from the 1980s, including “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes, “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” by Bonnie Tyler, “Harden My Heart” and “Take Me To Heart” both by Quarterflash, “Cool Night” by Paul Davis, “Our Lips Are Sealed” by the Go-Gos, “Careless Whisper” by Wham! and “Just Once” by James Ingram.
The album will be available on all major downloading sites starting Friday, Feb. 4. For more information about the album, visit www.brandonhixson.com.
Known mostly for his contemporary Christian music, Brandon Hixson has been writing and recording his own songs for over 20 years. Hixson has served as the Worship Pastor at Tabernacle Church in Ennis since January 2013. He has written songs that have been featured in films and commercials all over the world. His YouTube channel has had over 45 million views and he has won several music.
On the Net:
Click here to watch the promo video
www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2U0FgHUc4s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.