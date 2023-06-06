Pastor Cathy Horne Douglas was the guest speaker recently at the Woodland Memorial Cemetery's 15th annual Memorial Day Ceremony.
She told the story of her grandfather and WWI Veteran Ben Horne, who fought the enemy only to return home and face hatred from his own community for being a Black man in uniform.
She passed around his draft registration card and salary sheet, which showed he was paid $81 a month in the military.
Pastor Cat said, although met with adversity, her grandfather was always proud to wear the uniform of the United States Armed Forces.
