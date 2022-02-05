Dr. Danny Reeves. Pastor of the First Baptist of Corsicana won a National Award from from State Funeral for World War II Veterans. It is the Hershel "Woody" Williams award named for a Medal of Honor hero from the battle for Iwo Jima in 1945. For the past two years, Dr. Reeves has volunteered to serve as the National Leadership Recruiting Chairman for this Nationwide Veterans Group, dedicated to convincing President Joe Biden to hold a State Funeral in Washington, DC for the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.
In total. 473 Medals of Honor were awarded to World War II servicemen. Only one of these recipients is living today. He is: Hershel “Woody” Williams, U.S. Marine Corp. Corporal of West Virginia. Last May he was in Corsicana to dedicate the Navarro Gold Star Monument on the Navarro County Court House lawn.
In his role as National Leadership Recruitment Chairman, Dr. Reeves has recruited almost 30 State Chairs, including Barb Skelton and Carol Lalani, in Montana, Gary Smouse in New Mexico, John Ryder in Michigan and Randy Frank in Kansas.
Dr. Reeves is the former head of the Texas Baptist Convention. He has also encouraged and implemented the passing of a concurrent House and Senate resolution in the State Legislatures of many States endorsing the Mission. Don Ballard, of Kansas City, National Board member and Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War, said: “Dr. Danny Reeves is a hard charging, innovative, and he knows how to motivate his team, thereby he sets a fine example for everyone in our organization.” The award was presented to Dr. Reeves by Woody Williams during a nationwide live streaming event on Jan. 13, 2022.
The organization made three other announcements. The Caisson Award is given annually to the patriot who has made a great contribution and helped the organization in its drive to convince the President to designate a State Funeral for the last surviving Medal of Honor holder from the Second World War. The winner of the Caisson Award is the Co- Founder of the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Dr. Nick Mueller. A Caisson is a two-wheeled cart designed to carry artillery ammunition. Caissons also bear the casket of fallen military heroes and Presidents of the United States.
Bill McNutt, Corsicana High School Class of 1973 graduate, and National Co- Founder of the State Funeral organization said “When we started our non-profit, the only thing we had of value was a letter of endorsement from the National World War II Museum. It was signed by Stephen Watson, the museum CEO and it was arranged for by Nick Mueller."
Mueller introduced State Funeral for World War II Veterans to the current Governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards, who quickly got our resolution passed through the legislature of Louisiana.” said National Board member Morris Kahn of New Orleans who nominated Nick Mueller for this well deserved award.
Carla Sanson, a Vice President, Texas Capital Bank has joined the Texas State Board of State Funeral for World War II Veterans. She joins other Lone Star State civic leaders like George Seay of Annandale Capital in promoting the organization in the state. "This single state funeral will provide special recognition, and serve as a final salute, to the 16 million men and women who served in our armed forces from 1941 to 1945. " said Ms. Sanson.
Finally, State Funeral for World War II Veterans announces the release of the song “The Final Salute” by the award winning songwriter John Lowell. It honors the World War II generation of Americans and the last Medal of Honor recipient from the Second World War Hershel “Woody” Williams, Iwo Jima 1945.
Here are the lyrics:
THE FINAL SALUTE
From the rolling hills of Gettysburg to Iwo Jima's shore
From Vietnam to the Middle Eastern sands
Brave men have fought in combat to preserve this land we love. They protect us every way a soldier can
All of them are heroes, we're forever in their debt Standing fast no matter where they are
But some of them went further, their courage on display So around their necks we hung a golden star
Chorus
Many men have done their duty
They have answered the bugle's call
Many generations fought for the Red, White & Blue
This is the last salute to the greatest of them all
16 million served in WWII, on land and air and sea
Their valor braved the threat of sword and gun
Four hundred seventy three Medals Of Honor were bestowed Woody Williams is the lone surviving one
When leaders of our nation pass, we mourn that they have gone We eulogize while caskets lie in state
But what about this hero with a medal so deserved
We have a chance, before it is too late
The greatest generation now is fading in the mist
We know their likes will not be seen again
Woody Williams’ own State Funeral will be the perfect gift to honor the Greatest Generation men.
Chorus
