Navarro County Republican Precinct 2 chairs will meet Friday, Aug. 21 at Navarro County Republican Headquarters, located at 111 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana, to choose which one of two applicants will serve as their Navarro County Constable.
Charles Paul, a 21-year veteran of the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department, died April 16 after being elected to serve as a County Constable. Paul died before assuming the office.
In accordance with Texas Election code, Precinct Chairs must meet and consider placing either David Foreman or Raychaun Ballard on November’s General Election ballot.
Ballard, 45, has been with the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department for 25 years. Eight of those years have involved civil process.
Ballard said he hopes to continue to serve the citizens of the county in an independent capacity.
Foreman has 40 years of law enforcement experience, all in Navarro County. His bid to become Navarro County Sheriff was unsuccessful in the March 3 primary. Foreman said he would be honored to serve in Charles Paul’s place.
“Charles was a good man, and a good friend,” said Foreman, “I had the pleasure of knowing him for many years,” he said.
Navarro County Election Administrator Dan Teed will be notified Monday, August 24 following the final decision. Because local Democrats did not field a candidate on the November ballot, that person will serve as Pct. 2 Constable.
Navarro County Republican Chairman, Eric R. Meyers, thanked the applicants for stepping forward.
“Navarro County Republicans recognize their responsibility throughout this somber process. County residents are fortunate to have many such outstanding public servants who continue to serve,” Meyers said.
