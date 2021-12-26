Ted Tanner Davis, a 2019 graduate of Frost High School and 2021 graduate of Navarro College, has been placed on Tarleton State University's College of Business Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester.
Local student named to Dean's List
- From Staff Reports
