Kadyn Collins, is a freshman at Texas Tech University. The Corsicana High School graduate is a state Future Farmers of America officer this year, one of only 12 in an organization with over 130,000 members. He has been a member of FFA since the eighth grade where he served as a chapter, district, area, and now state officer. Kadyn is the first state officer from Corsicana since 1974. He will be serving throughout this year by traveling and talking to FFA chapters across the state as well as participating in community service projects. He will retire in July at Texas FFA Convention.
Kadyn is going to school to be an Agricultural Lobbyest.
Anna Abbe, a 2020 Corsicana High School graduate recently received the American FFA Degree and will receive her award at the National FFA Convention. Abbe was an FFA member all through high school and used her time in the FFA and projects to earn her degree. Only about 1% of FFA members earn their American Degree. Anna is a sophomore at Texas A&M studying to be an Ag Teacher.
