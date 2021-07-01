Baylor University celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies May 6 through 8 at McLane Stadium on the banks of the Brazos River.
Graduates included Brianna Danielle Sanchez, Bachelor of Science in Education, Health Science Studies, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, May 2021 of Corsicana, and Samantha Rae Sophie Konieczny, Master of Social Work, Social Work, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, May 2021, of Rice.
President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., presided over the outdoor ceremonies that honored nearly 2,800 spring 2021 Baylor graduates, as well as more than 4,700 May, August and December 2020 graduates, whose ceremonies were canceled or held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commencement ceremonies also were the first held outdoors at Baylor since May 27, 1955, when graduation was held in what was then called Baylor Stadium (later renamed Floyd Casey Stadium).
"Amidst all the change in our students' lives, one thing hasn't changed. They are all Baylor Bears. They are united by that shared experience, and they have something to celebrate together," Livingstone said. "It's a unique time of life, and one worth celebrating our graduates' hard work and accomplishments to the fullest-even if that celebration was delayed for a year."
Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., and the deans of Baylor's 12 colleges and schools presented degree candidates for the recommendation of undergraduate degrees. More than 60 faculty members served as marshals and ushers during commencement.
