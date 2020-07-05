PENSACOLA, FL – The following local students were named to the Dean's List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester:
Megan Aguado and Jonathan Erickson of Corsicana
Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the U.S. and from around the world The Pensacola Christian College has an enrollment of over 4,000 students (undergraduate, graduate, and seminary) and offers a variety of programs of study. Students named on the Dean's List earned a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
