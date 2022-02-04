Sam Houston State University named several local students to the Dean's List of Academic Honors. From Corsicana are Katlyn Brady, Madison Brown, Hannah Carlisle, Abbey Freeman, Vanessa Galindo, Lesli Garcia, Matthew Herrera, Abigail Huitt, Karen Ibarra, Jack Johnson, Ally McKendree, Joyleen Mercado, Avery Nutt, Rusty Price, Taylor Rodgers, Jamison Teague, Kieley Thompson, Ryan Vadasy, and Michell Zuniga; Cate Harris, Colton Nicholson, and Korri Owens of Barry; and Travis Berryhill, Brint Bray, Macie Skains, and Riley Skains of Blooming Grove.
These undergraduates have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
The following students were recognized for making the President's Honor Roll: Macie Skains of Blooming Grove and Hannah Carlisle, Abbey Freeman, Lesli Garcia, Abigail Huitt, Jack Johnson, Jamison Teague, Ryan Vadasy, and Michell Zuniga of Corsicana.
These undergraduates achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
