Corsicana native Penny Liggins was the 2020 honoree of the Certificate of Congressional Recognition at the Jo Reed Luncheon and Fashion Show in Houston on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The certificate was awarded to Liggins for her dedication to the betterment of her community, and reflecting the strong pride of both the Spirit of Houston and the Great State of Texas. She was also given an additional award highlighting her outstanding contributions to the community toward the advancement of children's and women's issues.
Liggins is a 1981 graduate of Corsicana High School, and a 1983 Navarro College graduate with an Associate in Arts degree. She has had at least 30 years of experience in the medical field, holding positions ranging from receptionist to back-office nurse.
Known as “The Hat Lady” due her wearing numerous hats during her day to day routine, Liggins has been employed for nine years with Number One Home Health Care Agency.
Recently, she was also voted by the citizens of Navarro county as the “Best of the Best” Home Health Aide for 2019 for her hard work and dedication to her patients and the community.
Liggins is also a member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, which is the second oldest African American church in Corsicana.
The Jo Reed Luncheon and Fashion Show benefited the Elnita McClain Women's Center, Inc, a faith based, non-profit agency in Houston founded in 1959 that promotes healthy communities, families and lifestyles, providing community outreach programs and services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.