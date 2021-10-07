Cole Montfort, a member of Navarro County 4-H Shotgun Club, recently qualified for the 30th Annual Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Whiz-Bang Championship. The Championship will be Oct. 30 at the National Shooting Sports Complex in San Antonio.
Montfort qualified as one of the top five junior level shooters in the state of Texas. The Whiz-Bang event consists of clay targets shot in fifty bird increments from five shooting stands with shooters rotating from each stand after a series of five true pairs. The game offers several different skill levels and utilizes six to eight automatic trap machines to simulate game birds. He has just completed his third year competing in the Texas 4-H competitive shotgun shooting sports program.
Along with Whiz Bang, Montfort also competes in sporting clays, trap, and skeet events. He is currently a sixth grade student at Collins Intermediate and is the son of Clint and Jima Montfort of Chatfield.
