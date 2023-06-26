There was a “Taste of Summer” event at the Corsicana Farmer’s Market on June 20, courtesy of Corsicana Parks and Recreation’s “Summer Fun” seasonal series of events. Young visitors got a chance to see fresh produce up close courtesy of local vendors.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...North central and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Locals get a "Taste of Summer" at Corsicana' Farmer's Market
