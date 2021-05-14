Lone Star Ag Credit recently awarded $2,500 scholarships to six graduating seniors, including Rudy Beck, a graduate of Corsicana High School. He will attend Texas A&M University to major in construction science.
Other recipients include Bailee Chavez of Gilmer, Jessica Dangelmayr of Muenster, Allie Herring and Autumn Rachui both of Franklin, and Luke Read of Temple. All students will head off to college this fall.
This group of winners demonstrated remarkable community involvement and were also active in FFA or 4-H. Through their essays, they shared what agriculture and natural resources have meant in their lives and the role it will play in their future.
Bailee Chavez, a graduate of Harmony High School, will attend Texas A&M University where she will pursue a degree in nutritional sciences. Jessica Dangelmayr is a Muenster High School graduate who will attend Tarleton State University to major in agribusiness. A graduate of Franklin High School, Allie Herring will attend Texas Tech University to major in agricultural communications and agribusiness. Autumn Rachui, a graduate of Franklin High School, will attend the University of Texas at Austin to major in environmental engineering. Luke Read is a Belton High School graduate who will attend Texas A&M University to major in agricultural and biological engineering.
“We are thrilled to reward these well-deserving students by helping them with their next step in education,” said Joe H. Hayman, Lone Star Ag Credit chief executive officer. “We look forward to seeing what they accomplish!”
Lone Star Ag Credit provides financing for rural land, country homes, agribusinesses, livestock, agricultural equipment and operating expenses. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Lone Star has credit offices in Abilene, Cleburne, Corsicana, Denton, Fort Worth, Georgetown, Hillsboro, Lampasas, New Boston, Paris, Sherman, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Waco and Weatherford.
For more information, contact a local branch office or visit LoneStarAgCredit.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.