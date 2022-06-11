After a March primary election that whittled a crowded field of seven candidates into a two-man runoff, David Brewer recently emerged victorious as Navarro County’s newest commissioner.
The former Blooming Grove teacher, coach and administrator will take over the duties in Precinct 4 for retiring Commissioner James Olsen, bringing his 35 years of experience in budgeting and administration to county government.
The Daily Sun recently caught up with Brewer who is set to start his new duties January, 2023.
Q&A with Pct. 4 Commissioner-Elect David Brewer:
Please introduce yourself. What should people know about you?
I am David Brewer, a lifelong resident of Precinct 4. I live on a family ranch in Silver City after moving back home from college. I have a very small herd of Registered Braunvieh cattle. I earned my Associate’s degree from Navarro College, a Bachelors degree from the University of Texas in Austin and a Masters degree in Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University. I was hired to coach football and teach chemistry and science at Blooming Grove High School in May of 1981 and 35 years later I retired from there having served the last 27 years as a campus administrator. I have been married to my wife, Cathleen for 36 years and we have two grown children, Kevin a teacher and coach at Johnson High School in the Hays Consolidated School District in Buda and Anna a speech pathologist in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw School District in Saginaw. I am a member of Northside Baptist Church where I sing in the choir and serve as a Deacon. For the past several years I have been traveling to Ukraine with an evangelistic organization that conducts two-week conversational English classes and shares the gospel of Jesus Christ. We teach classes four times a day for two weeks and I have made many friends in that country. Please keep that nation that is fighting for their very freedom and independence in your thoughts and prayers. I also serve on the board of directors for both the Central Texas Teacher’s Credit Union and the Hope Center. I also am privileged to volunteer as the Superintendent of the Registered Heifer show at the Navarro County Youth Expo. In my spare time, I love to hunt and fish.
You bring extensive budgetary experience following your career as an educator and administrator in the Blooming Grove ISD, what will you look for to potentially save tax payers in future budgets?
Having been a campus administrator at BGISD, I was involved for 27 years in the development of, and management of the district and campus budget. The county budget, just like the school district budget, is a balancing act with available funds on one hand and the “mountain” of expenses on the other hand. The biggest problem that I see from studying the current budget, is that the amount of “discretionary” funds that the commissioner’s court is responsible for administrating and budgeting for the goods and services for our county seems to be “shrinking” every year. This is due to the rapidly expanding expenses for the “non-discretionary” budget expenses for those goods and services that are mandated by law. In the school “business” we called these the “unfunded mandates” that we were required to implement. So, long story, short version is that the budget is full of line-item entries that we cannot reduce by law and only a few areas that we have the ability to reduce. I plan to study these areas for ways that we can save dollars for our taxpayers. I cannot pinpoint at this time, the areas that can be reduced without damage to our infrastructure. I have been invited to participate in the budget workshops with county officials later this summer and fall and even though I will not take office until January, I plan on attending those workshops, if for no other reason, to educate myself on the process the commissioner’s use in developing the yearly budget as I am sure that it is different in some ways, and the same in some ways very similar to the development of school budgets. I can tell you that some of the areas of the budget that I do not feel that we can “reduce” budget funds on are our sheriff’s department or our volunteer fire departments. As our county grows, the “first responders” are of paramount importance to our county residents. The infrastructure of our emergency services must expand to meet the needs of the residents of our county. This need for increased services in this “department” will no doubt become an increasing problem for the commissioner’s court to budget for.
Have you made any determination about any roads which will be priority in Precinct 4?
I have driven these roads of Precinct 4 my entire life. Also, as a school administrator, I know the problem areas for school buses in this area. I can say in all honesty, that most of the roads in our precinct are in good shape and are being maintained well. But with that being said, I know that there are problem areas. One in particular is the Oak Valley area. I was pleased to find out during the campaign that Oak Valley had applied for and received a very large grant for their roads. They are in the process of using that grant for road improvement. Most of the problems that our rural, gravel roads encounter can be attributed to water drainage. This is an ongoing problem that we will need to address. I have already spoken with the Precinct 4 Foreman, Michael Welborn, and requested that he take me to “road school” this summer and fall and I might add that we have a great road crew in Precinct 4. I will do some ride-alongs later this summer with Michael and perhaps Mr. Olsen to get a perspective on the problem areas from them. I can tell you this, every road that has a county resident’s home on it, will be a priority. That road is a “lifeline” for those residents. When an emergency occurs, our first responders must be able to get to those people in a timely fashion. Also, the roads our school buses have to travel must be kept safe and clear of trees and brush.
What advice or encouragement have you received from fellow commissioners or former colleagues following your election as Commissioner of Pct. 4?
The current commissioners and other county officials have been very helpful in my campaign and within 24 hours of the runoff election have contacted me offering to help me “get-up-to-speed” so to speak. My plans are to spend as much time as I can studying and learning the duties and responsibilities of this position. I already have calendared workshops that I will be required to attend. I have known two of the commissioners, Jason Grant and Eddie Moore, for many years along with County Judge H.M. Davenport and I look forward to working with them. I have gotten to know Pct. 2 Commissioner Eddie Perry during this campaign and look forward to working with him as well.
