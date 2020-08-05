Property stolen from Anderson County was recovered by the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon, while deputies were conducting an investigation into loose cattle on Hwy. 14 near Richland.
During their investigation, while trying to locate the owner of the livestock, NCSO deputies checked the VIN number of a Kubota tractor at the suspected location.
According to a press release, the Kubota MX 5200 tractor was reported stolen to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in 2019.
As a result of NCSO’s investigation, the stolen tractor, loader, shredder and grappler were all recovered.
Deputies were also able to retrieve the name and phone number of the livestock’s possible owners.
All information on the stolen equipment will be turned over to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.