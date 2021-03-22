Tuesday started as a normal day for LPL Financial Office Manager Samantha Coley. That was before partners David and David B. Nyquist presented her with a special commemorative plaque naming her their ‘employee of the decade.’
“We told her the newspaper was here for ‘Founder’s Day’ in conjunction with my dad’s birthday,” David B. said. “We really wanted to show her we think the world of her. She’s the cog that keeps everything going.”
David Nyquist Sr., has been with LPL since 1989 and David B. has been his partner for the last 18 years. They attributed much of their success to Coley’s work behind the scenes.
“She’s the real boss who runs our entire operation,” David Sr., said. “She’s the backbone of our office and the clients love her.”
Samantha, who has worked in the office for 14 years said she was surprised to be honored for doing her job day in and day out. She admits much has changed about the job with improved technology but her commitment to customer service has remained the same.
“Were are very lucky,” Daivd B. said. “Everything in our office runs smoothly because of her.”
LPL Financial Service is located at 1465 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
On the Net: lplfinancial.lpl.com
