At a time when many of Corsicana’s businesses face financial devastation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lynda Housley reports that her State Farm office is here to stay. On June 1, she celebrated 40 years in business.
State Farm has offices nationwide and in Canada. It offers insurance coverage for everything from homes and automobiles, to businesses, health and life, pets and possessions, and also financial planning. Housley credits her success to strong name recognition and a lot of hard work.
“The Texas market is volatile at times due to the large size of the state with lots of weather issues,” she said. “We keep learning to adapt and move through.”
Housley and her husband, Dr. Harold Housley, VP of Institutional Advancement & Operations at Navarro College, moved from Florida to Corsicana in 1978. Her husband initially worked for Wolf Brand Products.
Housley sought employment as a social worker, but with no viable options, she was offered a position as secretary for a local State Farm Agency. After two years, she was invited to attend the two-year State Farm Agent training program.
With a three and a half-year-old daughter, Melissa, and 16-month-old son, Hal, she started the rigorous program. Currently, her daughter Melissa, also an agent, is the Office Manager as a part of the three employee team.
“I started the business with no clients and built from the ground up,” she said. The way we do business now is a lot different. We used to inspect every home, but now it’s done virtually with venders. We did a lot more outside the office. I still try to do that. I like to know the people we insure. That’s how you meet people and build a business."
When COVID-19 hit, her office was prepared to mobilize for the safety of her staff and the community. Five years ago, the State Farm headquarters launched a huge modernization effort to better utilize technology to streamline services.
“We have the long-term interests of our customers at heart,” Housley said. “During COVID-19, we are doing a lot more by phone and with electronics without the face to face contact. We have not missed a day. Our clients know we are here. We are essential, and business is booming. We proved that the business can do well even with working in a different way.”
Housley reports a shift in the products most requested by customers.
“Auto and homeowners insurance is our bread and butter,” she said. But Housley said she thinks the pandemic has shifted people’s thinking about the future.
“People don’t seem fearful. I think they have had more time to assess their financial and life needs. We’ve had a lot of people changing beneficiaries. They bought policies and put it in a drawer, and now they’ve had time to think about it."
She reports more people are buying life insurance and policies for homes and cars have also increased
“Loan and mortgage rates are low, and people are buying, and we are insuring,” Housley said.
The one area she wishes people would consider more is disability insurance.
“It is usually the last thing people think about. They think they are more likely to die before they become disabled, but it’s the opposite.”
Housley notes that both her business and Corsicana have changed significantly over the last forty years.
“It’s taken a while. When I started, there was only one other female who worked in insurance, and she was in her 70’s,” said Housley. “It was a man’s world back then. All that has changed.
We came in 1978, and the town was calm and not as progressive. But now, our little town with the big streets is so quaint and becoming more modern. There are tremendous opportunities in a small town where people know each other and go to the same church. Corsicana is a good place to raise a family.”
When asked about any regrets in the way she’s run her business, Housley said, “I don’t think so. One of the things that got us off to a solid start is we had a two-year training program. At the end of that time, we bought a lot and built a building of our own. That helped people know that we were here to stay and committed to make a go of it."
Housley’s roots as a Corsicana small business appear firmly planted, “I have no retirement plans. I love what I do, and it’s more fun than work.”
Her office is located at 1000 W. Second Ave., in Corsicana. She can be reached at 903-872-8444.
