If you haven’t been downtown to enjoy the Christmas spirit, there is still time to do so with many upcoming events.
This week is a full slate with Wednesday, Dec . 14 starting at the Palace Theatre with a Christmas Variety Show by the Edward Twins starting at 7:30 p.m.
Remember all the wonderful Holiday variety shows from the ‘70s and ‘80s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ number one impersonators of all time.
******
Holiday events
• Dec 14 Edward Twins 7:30 p.m. (Palace Theatre)
• Dec 15 Santa Sip N Stroll 5 to 8 p.m. (Headquarters at Cassaro Winery, 211 S Beaton)
• Dec 15 Daily & Vincent Christmas 7:30 p.m. (Palace Theatre)
• Dec. 16 Polar Express Night 5 p.m. (Palace Theatre)
• Dec 16 Pete Williams at Cassaro Winery 6 to 8 p.m.
• Dec 19 Holiday Hayride 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Pioneer Village)
******
From 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, is Main Street’s Santa Sip N Stroll. Pick up a map from the headquarters located at Cassaro Winery (211 S Beaton) where you can mark off those Christmas lists by shopping the local merchants and enjoy their unique spins on curated holiday cocktails. Bring your fully stamped maps back to Cassaro Winery to be entered to win a $100 gift card to a downtown business. You can also enter the ugly Christmas sweater contest at 7:45 p.m. and show off your best holiday cheer to win more prizes. The event is made possible by Olive Branch Eatery serving as the event sponsor. That same evening, the Palace Theater also has a show at 7:30 p.m. with Daily and Vincent Christmas celebrating all-American music in holiday style.
Friday, Dec. 16 is a night for the kids and kids at heart to don their favorite Christmas jammies and head to the Palace Theatre for a Polar Express evening starting at 5 p.m. Santa will greet in the foyer for free pictures made possible by Corsicana Main Street and JM Williams Photography. Mita’s will also be serving free hot chocolate and cookies as they enter the theatre for our conductor to get everyone all aboard for a fun movie night. After the show, all children will leave with a commemorative jingle bell gift. The event is made possible by Corsicana Main Street with event sponsors: PR Equipment, Corsicana Palace Theatre and Mita’s Coffee House and Fine Food. That same evening, wine lovers can enjoy DFW entertainer, Pete Williams perform a “rat-pack” style Christmas special at Cassaro Winery from 6-8 p.m.
Not downtown but still needs to be mentioned is Pioneer Village’s Holiday Hayride from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Join them for hot chocolate and cider by the campfire, tour the Christmas lights of downtown Corsicana and Community Park.
It’s a wonderful time to feel the Christmas spirit in Corsicana with family, friends and loved ones. Make sure to also remember and support local as you shop this Holiday season!
Questions on any of the events can be sent to Amy Tidwell at atidwell@corsicanatx.gov or 903-654-4851.
