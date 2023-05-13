The Magnolia House on West Sixth Avenue, was torn down this week after eight years of controversy over the fate of the historic home.
According to Corsicana Planning and Zoning, owner Robert Harper went through the process to remove both city and state historical landmark designations before filing a permit to demolish the home, which was last used as a bed and breakfast and wedding venue.
HEB Store Director Leslie Tackett said, despite rumors, H-E-B is not involved with the sale of the property, to his knowledge.
Local preservationists and interested citizens sat down with representatives from the HEB Grocery Company in 2015 to discuss ideas about saving the Magnolia House and an adjacent home — both examples of classic architecture and rich with local history. HEB planned to build a drive-through lane for its pharmacy and create additional parking on the north side of the store.
Preservationists sought to preserve the two historic homes, either in place, or seeing them moved and rebuilt. The Magnolia House bore a Texas Historic Landmark designation until Aug. 11, 2015, when Harper exercised his right as the property owner to have the designation removed.
Previous discussions with city leaders had included a proposal to close a portion of West Sixth Avenue between the store and the lots where the homes are located. A parking lot would replace the homes on the two lots. But the closing of Sixth Avenue was deemed “off the table,” according to Leslie Sweet of the HEB Public Affairs office. Sweet said they also considered a plan that would involve a “shift” of the street slightly to the north to allow for the additional space needed for a pharmacy drive-through on the building’s north side.
Harper could not be reached for comment.
