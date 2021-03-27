It was a picture-perfect Thursday evening as the Corsicana Main Street program presented its inaugural Strut Down Beaton spring fashion show.
Beaton Street was closed to traffic and a fashion runway was set up in the middle of the road to display the newest spring styles available at local businesses.
Residents modeled fashions from local boutiques including Pink Peony, Merle Norman, The Children’s Shop, Uniquely Yours, and Turquoise Pistol.
“I could not have been happier with the turnout of our first ever Strut Down Beaton,” said Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director. “Our guests and boutiques had a wonderful time and I am excited to continue promoting downtown Corsicana.”
The audience enjoyed complimentary drinks and appetizers courtesy of Across the Street Diner while “DJ Slicky D” Darrell O’Sullivan provided the music and Carey Dean from 106.9 The Ranch emceed.
OVC Productions' Michell and Tim Hogan, also owners of one of Corsicana’s newest businesses, the Collin Club, sponsored the evening.
“A huge thank you goes out to Sharla Allen, Director of Parks & Recreation and last but not least, Main Street Advisory Board members who volunteered: Chair – Emily Lawhon, Vice Chair – Ashley Ibarra, Secretary – Melissa Dean, Melissa Stacey, Shane Widener, and Emily Green who all contributed in making Strut Down Beaton a successful evening,” Tidwell said.
