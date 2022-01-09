The Mayor’s Economic Development Group heard a presentation from Amy Tidwell, Corsicana’s Director of the Main Street Program and Director of Tourism for the city.
Corsicana’s Main Street program is accredited and one of 88 in the state that share the mission of preservation and revitalizing Texas’ historic downtowns.
According to the Texas Historical Commission, which oversees the programs, downtown revitalization is a crucial tool for enhancing the economic and social health in a community.
“Businesses is booming downtown,” Tidwell said. “We continue to see momentum building in more ways than one.”
Last year saw 13 revitalization projects underway and $741,280 in reinvestment downtown, which does not include real estate dollars.
There were 15 businesses opened in 2021, eleven of those were restaurants or retail with four office buildings. Tidwell showed several videos and highlighted the new businesses and work which lead in part to a net gain of 32 jobs downtown.
Corsicana contributed to Texas’s economic well being, which has 3 million small businesses which make up 99.8% of the businesses within the state and nearly half of our workforce.
The Daytripper showcased Corsicana in 2021, Tidwell showed that and several other video’s which can be viewed on the Corsicana Main Street Facebook page and other Main Street social media platforms.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell said economic activity is brisk considering the period between the Christmas and New Year holidays is usually a slow time.
“Prospects are interested in the rail site and potential industrial development sites,” he said.
Aric Bonner, a broker and associate with RE/MAX Realty of Corsicana, reported that while the median sales price has increased according to the latest available statistics the number of active listings decreased. The majority of homes sold below $200,000 with a swell between the $200,000 to $300,000 range.
Both Corsicana and Navarro County real estate markets remain advantageous for sellers.
Bonner also provided the housing report for Texas which shows that 17% of the houses state wide sold below $200,000. The state also is in a strong sellers' market with a median price of a Texas home is $315,450, an increase of 17% over November of 2020.
There were four Certificates of Occupancy with several commercial construction projects underway within the city. Last year, commercial construction value equaled $26,772,776.
It was also announced that the Corsicana-Navarro County Chamber of Commerce will host a business summit Jan. 21 at the IOOF Center in Corsicana. Look for updates in the Corsicana Daily Sun.
The Economic Development Partnership group meets regularly on the first Tuesday of the month in the Nancy Roberts meeting room inside the Corsicana Public Library, 100 N. 12th Street in Corsicana.
