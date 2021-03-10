Following the Governor’s order to reopen the state at full capacity, the City of Corsicana gave the Main Street program the green light to start planning events again, just in time for spring.
The first event of the year will be the ever popular Mimosas at the Market set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, co-hosted by The Pink Peony and Sweet Tangerine.
“This is the first time two businesses have hosted the event,” said Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director. “We had a Mimosas planned for February, but it got canceled, so Sweet Tangerine agreed to share the love and include The Pink Peony as well.”
She said each business has something special planed to draw traffic to their shops and throughout downtown Corsicana.
Singer-songwriter Veronica Reyes will be performing at The Pink Peony at 112 N. Beaton St. and Sweet Tangerine will feature a photo booth with props and a backdrop at 200 W. Fifth Ave.
“We encourage you to stop at the host businesses, get a mimosa, and make your way to other downtown businesses,” Tidwell said.
She said a couple of other events are already in the works, including the return of the Downtown Easter Hop.
“We are planning and outdoor fashion show called ‘Strut Down Beaton’ from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25 and from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1 we are bringing back the Downtown Easter Hop,” Tidwell said.
In partnership with the Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department, the Downtown Easter Hop will include photos with the Easter Bunny by Memories by Melissa in the Pocket Park, candy, games and lots of other fun activities.
Watch the Corsicana Daily Sun and Corsicana Main Street’s social media pages for updates.
