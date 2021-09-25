Building on the success of its spring outdoor fashion show, Corsicana’s Main Street program is hosting a second Strut Down Beaton, this time with fall fashions on display from local retailers.
Beaton Street will be closed to traffic from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 between Third and Fourth Avenues as downtown Corsicana is turned into a fashion runway from 6 to 8 p.m. Parking will be available starting at Canterbury Court and south on Beaton.
Residents will model fashions from local boutiques including Sweet Tangerine, The Pink Peony, The Red Brumby, Gypsy Haven, Emporium 1905, Tom Adam’s Jewelry and The Children’s Shop.
The Main Street event, presented with the help of Corsicana’s Parks and Recreation Department and Director Sharla Allen, will include drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres by Tom Adams. Guests will also be allowed to bring their own beverages.
Main Street Director Amy Tidwell and Darrell O’Sullivan (DJ Slicky D) will emcee the event. OVC Productions' Michelle and Tim Hogan, also owners of one of Corsicana’s newest businesses, the Collin Club, sponsored the evening.
“We are excited to bring back Strut Down Beaton after a successful show in the spring,” Tidwell said. “The community provides so much support to our local merchants and we look forward to an exciting evening.”
In case of bad weather, the event will be relocated to the Palace Theatre.
Tickets are $25 and tickets and can be purchased by calling 903-654-4851 or online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/strut-down-beaton-tickets-169173607815
