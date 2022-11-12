Corsicana Main Street’s New Faces, New Places video series won the Presidents Award and People’s Choice Award under 50,000 population Nov. 2 in San Marcos in conjunction with the Texas Downtown Conference.
“It means so much to see Corsicana Main Street recognized on a state level for its accomplishments,” said Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director. “This project would not have been possible without the partnership of RAD Designs and Legacy Recording Studio who helped produce the series. Great things are happening downtown and I look forward to a bright future on Main Street.”
The goal of Corsicana Main Street’s New Faces, New Places video series was to enhance community
engagement and raise awareness about new downtown businesses. In the last year and half, over 25
new businesses have opened in the downtown district. The campaign has had positive impact with
business owners reporting an increase sales and foot traffic after their videos launched.
For over 35 years the awards program, sponsored by Texas Downtown, has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns.
Texas Downtown was established in 1985 to connect and serve communities that are committed to
downtown vitality. The mission of the organization is to provide members with resources, advocacy,
education, and connections. Texas Downtown represents cities of all sizes, economic development
organizations, nonprofits including chambers of commerce and merchant groups, and small business
owners.
For more information about the President’s Awards, the Texas Downtown Conference, or other
programs of Texas Downtown, please visit www.texasdowntown.org.
