The first unofficial day of summer turned tragic after a 22-year-old man died Monday while swimming at Lake Halbert Park, according to Corsicana Fire Rescue.
Assistant Fire Chief Wade Gillen said the man was reportedly swimming on the north side of Lake Halbert Park when he went under and did not come back up.
“Initial crews tried to find him by swimming out, but were unsuccessful,” Gillen said.
Multiple agencies including, Corsicana police, Texas DPS and Navarro County game wardens responded to the scene to assist Corsicana Fire Rescue.
Gillen said CFD and game wardens used water rescue boats equipped with sonar to locate the man’s body around 8 p.m., just before dark.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.