Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.