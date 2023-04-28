Derrick Days is hosting its annual festival Saturday, April 29. Activities will be in the historic downtown Corsicana area. The celebration of the birthplace of the Texas oil industry and its rich heritage is always Texas Size Fun.
The Saturday festival will feature an all-day Marketplace with arts and crafts along with retail vendors from all over the State of Texas. Everyone looks forward to the chili cook-off with a special judging by the public for the best Showmanship by chili teams. Live bands and gospel performances will be on two stages all day long, 23 food vendors and a bigger and more exciting carnival.
Derrick Days Festival is a family-friendly event and has something for everyone. David G Wonders - Texas’ Magic ambassador will entertain with magic and balloon figures near Fifth Avenue and Beaton Street. Other kids’ activities located throughout the festival include face painting, games, bounce houses, bull riding and a gaming truck.
April 29 - All-Day Festival events include:
• 8 a.m. Oil Town Minithon 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Run/Walk; registration at 6:30 a.m. at the YMCA. Sponsored by the Corsicana Noon Lions Club, all proceeds benefit local charities. A registration form is available at www.derrickdays.com.
• 8:30 a.m. – 42 Tournament held at the 100 West Building at the corner of Third Avenue and Beaton Street. Cash prizes winner and runner up teams. Contact Polly Winn at 469-441-5782.
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Tolbert-sanctioned Chili, Bean & Brisket Cook-off in the Citizens National Bank parking lot (100 N. Main Street – between Collin/5th). See www.derrickdays.com for details or call Debbie Turner @ 972.935.2402. Don’t be surprised if you see guys and gals in costumes wandering around the chili cook-off event. They may be waiting for judging to begin for the Showmanship Category which runs from 1:30–2:30 p.m..
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – 90 Marketplace vendors and 23 food & beverage vendors, Information Booth with t-shirt sales, and more! The marketplace vendors this year will focus on arts & crafts and retail with a few local non-profit groups. Food tickets are back because the food vendors prefer spending more time serving customers and less time making change.
• 10 a.m. to noon – Car Show Cruise: check-in and register (judging noon.–3 p.m.)
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Pet adoptions through the Humane Society of Navarro County and the Corsicana City Animal Shelter. Located beside Chase Bank 903-875-1060.
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Entertainment on the Main Stage located on Collin Street between 12th and Main Streets.
• Noon to 3 p.m. – 106.9 FM The Ranch Battle of the Bands.
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Derrick Days™ Gospel Stage; 4th Avenue between Beaton and Commerce Streets.
• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Downtown carnival of flashier rides and bigger thrills this year - featuring food, g a.m. es and rides for the entire family (all rides one price, must be over 36 in. tall). Tickets sold for rides.
• 11 a.m. – Switcholio Cornhole Tournament registration and open boards at 11 a.m. tournament noon. To 5 p.m.; guaranteed 6 games, $20 per person. Behind Prosperity Bank 100 S. Main. Casey Young at 972-965-7735.
• Noon to 4 p.m. – Blues Party at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Main Street. Music, crawfish/shrimp, fun, photo ops, games and a pool tournament hosted by the City of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department. Registration forms for the pool tournament available at www.derrickdays.com. $10 entry fee. May pre-register or register on-site 10-11:30 a.m.
