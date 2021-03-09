March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and Texas A&M AgriLife, with its partners at the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities, are working to help recognize Texans with developmental disabilities, their supports, and the professionals who serve them.
For more information, see tcdd.texas.gov/dd-awareness-month-2021-help-us-create-more-inclusive-communities/ from TCDD.
TCCD asks Texans to make it a priority to learn more and connect with their neighbors with developmental disabilities and to help create more inclusive communities across the state.
Throughout the month, TCDD will raise awareness about the innovative work of its grantees and partners; spotlight advocacy opportunities to create positive policy change during the 87th Texas legislative session; share information updates on bills related to disability issues; launch its third COVID-19 Stories survey to collect data and experiences from people with disabilities and their families regarding how access to critical resources has changed over the past year; and more.
“This DD Awareness Month takes place at a particularly important, pivotal time as our state continues to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and recovery from recent winter storms. We hope that everyone will make a point to learn more about the vital contributions of the DD community and take action to shape a more inclusive and equitable future for Texans with disabilities,” said Dr. Beth Stalvey, TCDD executive director.
An official proclamation from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declaring March Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, states, “An estimated 480,000 children in Texas have developmental disabilities. The hopes and dreams of these young Texans do not differ from the aspirations of all Texans — to be self-sufficient, work and earn a living, practice their faith, and help support their community. Like all Texans, people with developmental disabilities have unique abilities and experiences that strengthen our state’s rich diversity, and throughout our history, these Texans have made significant contributions that make the Lone Star State a better place for us all. When inclusion becomes a way of life, Texas’ communities thrive.”
Community members can get involved throughout the month by accessing resources on TCDD’s website and social media channels, connecting with policymakers and media professionals to advocate for the change they wish to see during the Texas legislative session, and attending one of TCDD’s free virtual Disability Policy Academy educational programs.
TCDD envisions a future where all Texans with disabilities are fully included in their communities and exercise control over their own lives. The Council funds over 50 innovative projects across the state connecting with individuals with disabilities, caregivers, partners, and providers in the communities where they live and work. TCDD serves as a resource to state government to create responsive policies and systems and helps communities across Texas build capacity to support and include people with DD in all areas of life.
