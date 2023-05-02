A Texas Historical Marker was dedicated Saturday at the Braniff International Flight 352 accident site near Dawson.
The marker recalls the events of May 3, 1968, when Braniff International Flight 352, operating from Houston Hobby Airport to Dallas Love Field, crashed one mile east of Dawson, after entering a developing area of severe thunderstorms. Eighty passengers, including two Braniff International employees who were traveling to Dallas, and a crew of three pilots and two hostesses were on board. The body of a woman who had died of cancer the day before was also transported in the cargo section of the aircraft. There were no survivors of what became Texas' worst aviation disaster.
“Braniff, The Navarro County Historical Society, and Mary Jane McReynolds unveiled the historical marker installed by Commissioner Eddie Moore; out by the crash site,” The City of Dawson stated. “The families of those lost on flight 352 presented a plaque to The City of Dawson; on behalf of the citizens of Dawson for their gratitude and courage, 55 years ago. The plaque will be hung in the city office with the other Braniff memorial markers. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of those that lost their loved ones that fateful night 55 years ago.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.