A Texas Historical Marker has been placed at the Braniff International Flight 352 accident site near Dawson.
The marker recalls the events of May 3, 1968, when Braniff International Flight 352, operating from Houston Hobby Airport to Dallas Love Field, crashed one mile east of Dawson, after entering a developing area of severe thunderstorms. Eighty passengers, including two Braniff International employees who were traveling to Dallas, and a crew of three pilots and two hostesses were on board. The body of a woman who had died of cancer the day before was also transported in the cargo section of the aircraft. There were no survivors of what became Texas' worst aviation disaster.
Braniff Airways Foundation posted the following statement on its Facebook page following the installation.
“After three years of waiting and dealing with shutdowns of two plaque manufacturers and then COVID, we finally have the plaque in place and marking our sacred site. Many have played an important part in ensuring that this plaque came to fruition and we thank you. A very special thanks to Pat Phagan and County Commissioner Eddie Moore. Eddie went out and dug the hole, poured the concrete and set the plaque post in the ground and for that we will always be thankful. Please give these two great men a round of congratulations and applause.
“All of our lives have been touched by a tragic event but the friendships that have been made and endure will forever honor those that were lost on that fateful day. It is our plan to host with the City of Dawson and school district, if they will join us once again, a dedication event for the marker placement. It has been suggested to me by County Commissioner Moore that we hold this event May 3, 2022.”
