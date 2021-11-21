The Rainbow Room is a 24/7 resource center located in the Child Protective Services office where caseworkers can gather new and essential items needed for the kids in their caseload whose lives are in crisis. The Rainbow Room is in need of new items for the Navarro County children that it serves.
Marrs & Associates Realty is proud to sponsor this drive and any donations to this organization can be dropped through Dec. 15 off at 711 W 2nd Ave, Suite B, in Corsicana. Essential products needed include: Baby Items: diapers/pull ups (all sizes), baby wipes, shampoo/body wash, rash cream, bottles, sippy cups, pacifiers, onesies, pack 'n' plays, car seats Clothes: teen T-shirts, athletic shorts, socks and underwear. Hygiene Items: combs, brushes, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, shaving cream, toothbrushes, toothpaste Gift cards from restaurants are greatly appreciated too!
