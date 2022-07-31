Country Music Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives return to Corsicana, Saturday, Aug. 13 bringing their unique brand of country and rockabilly music to the historic stage at the Palace Theater.
It’s the final stop of this leg of their United States tour before they leave for a series of dates in Europe, all part of a whirlwind year of gigs for Stuart and the Superlatives, who are happy to be back on the road and making up for lost time after the pandemic.
“I just need to smell diesel and hear applause, I guess,” Stuart joked when asked how and why he maintains such a frenetic touring schedule.
Recently, Stuart and his band performed with Chris Stapleton at Comerica Park in Detroit. There’s undoubtedly a certain thrill in playing for 30,000 fans at a baseball stadium, but Stuart said he prefers the intimacy of places like the Palace. It’s in those rooms where the distance between artist and audience shrinks, creating an electric atmosphere that transports Stuart back to those early years when, as a young mandolin virtuoso, he toured with the great Lester Flatt’s bluegrass ensemble.
“Where I really feel like this band is at home is in those size rooms, those kinds of theaters,” Stuart says of the Palace. “That’s just a cool night of music.”
A cool night of music indeed. Ticket holders for the Corsicana show can expect an eclectic mix of tunes to shake the rafters at the old theater, ranging from Stuart originals to classics made famous by artists he grew up admiring, like Waylon Jennings, Johnny Horton and Woody Guthrie.
“When we got back to work after the world shut down, we had a four-minute band meeting and the idea was, I think the world needs to smile right now,” Stuart says of putting together the setlist. “We all agreed that the world needs to grin and not think about what we’re all going through, what we have been through and what we’ll have to go through. It became about entertaining people. If we do that, we’ll entertain ourselves.”
Though Stuart says he’s looking forward to coming to Texas this month --- he’s also scheduled to play the Hippodrome Theatre in Waco Aug. 12 --- that, surprisingly, wasn’t always the case. For the longest time, Stuart’s style of Appalachian and traditional Southern music, the stuff he had played with Flatt and as a member of Johnny Cash’s band, wasn’t well received on this side of the Red River.
“It took me a while to find any spot that I belonged in Texas,” Stuart admits. “In the nineties, line dancing was popular [in Texas], and my stuff was too fast for the dance floor. I remember we played those honky-tonks in Texas and nobody would applaud. It messed me up.”
Stuart walked away from the state for a while, feeling as though he’d failed on one of the biggest country music stages in the world. When he eventually returned, he eschewed the dance halls in favor of the theaters and clubs.
“Now when we go to Texas, it feels totally like home,” Stuart said. “We finally found a place to stand and make it work for everybody. It took a while to figure it out, but we did.”
In addition to touring, Stuart, ever the working man, is preparing to release a new album with the Fabulous Superlatives titled Altitude, which has been described as a spiritual companion to their 2017 “cosmic cowboy” record, Way Out West.
Stuart is also busy overseeing the restoration of the Ellis Theater, a landmark in his hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi, that will soon be part of a complex known as the Congress of Country Music, where Stuart will display his extensive collection of music industry memorabilia --- artifacts ranging from Patsy Cline’s railroad trunk to Porter Wagoner’s Nudie suit to handwritten lyrics penned by Hank Williams.
For more information visit MartyStuart.net. For tickets to the Palace show, visit CorsicanaPalace.com. Tickets start at $40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.