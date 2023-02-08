The Gun Barrel City Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls attended their Mid-Year Meeting Jan. 28 at the Scottish Rite Temple in Dallas.
The morning was spent in public speaking skills competitions and its national Charity Project—Purses of Empowerment. The girls stuffed used handbags with personal hygiene products, which will be donated to women's shelters. Then after lunch and competition awards, they had a beautiful Induction Ceremony for three new Texas Rainbow Girls. Crissy Ray was inducted into the Gun Barrel City #369 Rainbow Assembly.
They were treated to the amazing Rose Ceremony--performed by Bailey Arrington, the Grand Worthy Advisor. Then it was dinner time and FUN time--an interactive event called "Murder & Mayhem." The girls got to wear costumes and solve the mystery.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 8 to 10. Please contact Mrs. Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit www.txiorg.org. The Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge and the Gun Barrel City Eastern Star Chapter on Legendary Lane in Gun Barrel City. The Corsicana Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Corsicana Eastern Star Chapter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.