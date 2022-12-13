The Dallas Area Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls and Pledges attended the Tree Decorating Party Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Dallas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and also the Tree Decorating Party at the Frisco Scottish Rite Hospital Wednesday, Nov. 30. The girls decorated their trees in the theme of the Grand Worthy Advisor, Bailey Arrington—“I Belong Among the Stars”—with lots of stars and “planets.” Then on Sunday, Dec. 4, the girls attended a Christmas Tea honoring their state officers at the Dallas Scottish Rite Hospital. They were entertained with Christmas music from Bailey Arrington, and even Santa dropped in to visit. The room was decorated with not only the tree they decorated in November, but also filled with bright red Poinsettia plants. The Dallas Area Rainbow Girls sell these plants each year to raise money for the Scottish Rite Hospital and to decorate the hospital for the holidays.
The Corsicana Rainbow Girls & Pledges Masonic Youth will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec.13 at the Corsicana Masonic Lodge (201 N. 15th Street, Corsicana) to have a Christmas Party! Girls ages 7-20 are invited to come find out about the fun we have while serving our community and learning to be our best selves. Wear something Christmas-y and bring a “$1” gift to exchange.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 7 to 10. Please contact Mrs. Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit www.txiorg.org. The Corsicana Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Corsicana Eastern Star Chapter.
