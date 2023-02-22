The Corsicana Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls and Pledges donated personal hygiene items packed in gently used handbags to Compassion Corsicana Tuesday, Feb. 14. This is an international project for the girls called, “Purses for Empowerment.” The girls enjoyed collecting these items and helping women in our community.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 7 to 10. Please contact Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit www.txiorg.org. The Corsicana Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Corsicana Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
