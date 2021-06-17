The Gun Barrel City Assembly #369 Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls participated in the installation of officers for the Corsicana Eastern Star Chapter #118 at the Corsicana Masonic Lodge Saturday, June 5.
Family and friends all played a special part in helping to make the day special. Emily Currey, Worthy Advisor of the Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls, was honored to perform the Gavel Ceremony in presenting the Worthy Matron with her gavel.
Kathy Paschal was installed as Worthy Matron, and her husband Joe Paschal was installed as Worthy Patron. Paschal’s theme this year is “Service to Others;” her emblem is the lighthouse, with her fun emblem being the unicorn, furnished by her granddaughter Elise Garza.
“Be a beacon into the dark to provide a safe harbor for those in need,” is her motto. “In the same way, let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in Heaven,” Matthew 5:16, and “God is light; in Him there is no darkness,” 1 John 1:15, are her scriptures.
Her colors are blue, green, yellow, silver, beige, and red; her lowers are roses, daisies, daylilies, and ferns. paschal has planned several charity and service projects for her year, including donating school supplies, donating to the food bank, and honoring our first responders. She Paschal also serves as Grand Examiner, Dist. I, Grand Chapter of Texas.
Following the Installation Ceremony, everyone enjoyed warm fellowship and refreshments of assorted sandwiches, chips, fruit, raw vegetables with dip, nuts, iced tea, and cake.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 8 to 10.
Please contact Tonya Currey at 903-920-5608 or Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit www.txiorg.org. The Gun Barrel City Assembly Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge and the Gun Barrel City Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star on Legendary Lane in Gun Barrel City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.