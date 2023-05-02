Join the Corsicana Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls & Pledges for a Princess Tea Party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6 at the Corsicana Masonic Lodge 201 N. 15th St.
Dress up like your favorite princess, or wear any dress that makes you feel more like a princess!
There will be games, activities, prizes, and light refreshments. RSVP’s appreciated by Thursday, May 4 to Donna Dean at ddean45@hotmail.com
Your family & friends are welcome to join you for this party!
