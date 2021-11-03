Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow recently recognized H-E-B store director Mike Fletcher upon his retirement.
Fletcher’s career with H-E-B started 27 years ago as the Drugstore Manager in San Angelo, however, he came to claim Corsicana as his own.
“It is my pleasure to honor the many ways of service Mike Fletcher has given the city of Corsicana in his 18 years here,” Denbow said. “Mike exemplifies the H-E-B philosophy known as the ‘Spirit of Giving,’ which is an integral part of everyday business at H-E-B.”
Fletcher has been an anchor for many organizations who relied on him and his company to provide donations that focus on hunger relief, education, health and environmental sustainability.
On any given day – and many weekends, he was in the store, in the aisles, working and helping customers. He tirelessly led his team in the most critical time in our history, during the pandemic to support the community.
“His ‘can-do’ attitude is seen in every employee at H-E-B Corsicana,” Denbow said. “His commitment to our city, his company and his family are deserving of our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation.”
