Since being sworn in last summer as the Rice’s first African-American mayor, J. Nicole Jackson is encouraging potential residents and investors to “Rethink Rice,” a term she coined to represent the economic development efforts and all-around changes she’s already implemented in a little over half a year in office.
“Since I took office I hit the ground running,” she said. “For the first time ever we have an all woman city council, we started the first ever in Rice Farmer’s Market, which was a success. We held a Fall Festival and Street Dance and raised $5,000 for our volunteer fire department.”
Jackson said the city solicited new businesses to rent office space in its “Business Hub” attached to City Hall. The Business Hub currently houses a beauty salon, marking firm, insurance company, and two non-profits.
Rice also recently welcomed a new laundromat and feed store to its downtown area.
“We just hosted our first Economic Development Corporation luncheon, developed our own newsletter to inform citizens and had an artist paint on our downtown buildings to bring them alive and so much more!” she said.
Jackson said her goal is draw new businesses and residents to the community.
“Our little town is coming together,” she said. "Through the combined efforts of our council, staff, businesses, volunteers, and nonprofits, I simply want people to take a second look, and Rethink Rice.”
Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 1 Jason Grant said he and Jackson plan to host a joint town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Rice City Hall to address any issues within the community.
“Mayor Jackson has been very active since she’s taken office,” Grant said. “All the dealings I have had with her so far have been positive. She’s trying to promote the city and get some new business in town.”
Brandi Solomon of Pixels and Scribbles creative services said she has lived in Rice for about a dozen years but it was the active leadership which influenced her decision to move her graphic design business from her home into a brick and mortar location in the city’s new business hub.
“We opened in October but hosted a ribbon butting a couple of weeks ago,” she said. “We were looking for spaces prior to the pandemic but when we saw the city working on improving things, we couldn't pass it up.”
Solomon said many of her customers are from larger cities but she strives to help local businesses as much as possible. She said she and her family also welcome the increased activities and sense of community.
“We would typically have to go to Corsicana or Ennis on weekends to have fun,” she said. “But over the summer there was much more to do here including the farmers market and a little free library. It took someone with initiative to take on these projects. A lot of growth of coming our way and its inspiration to see how much Mayor Jackson has made such a big difference in such a short time.”
