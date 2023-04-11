A Mayoral Candidate Forum will be held Thursday, April 13 in Downtown Corsicana at the City Government Center, 200 N. 12th Street. This event is sponsored by the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, Legislative Committee, Navarro County Bar Association and Corsicana Daily Sun.
The forum will begin 6 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. Steve Keathley will moderate the event. Candidates; Mike Fletcher, Barbara Kelley and Kimberlee Walter will begin with three minutes of introductions and afterwards we will begin with questions gathered through various submissions throughout the community, allotting two minute responses from each candidate.
Any questions submitted at the event will also be allotted two minute responses. Finally each candidate will have two minutes to wrap up. This is a great opportunity to meet the candidates, hear their responses and see who best represents the Mayor you would like to have in Corsicana
This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event, call the Chamber at 903-874-4731.
