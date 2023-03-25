About 50 people heard from the three candidates running for Corsicana Mayor during a Navarro County Democrats meeting Tuesday at the Martin Luther King Center, in Corsicana.
Political activist Kimberlee Walter was the first to introduce herself and discuss her platform. Walter said that Corsicana has so much room for potential. Walter touted that she is “globally minded but locally rooted.” If elected, she said her priorities included making the city government open to everyone, and improving the city’s infrastructure as well as internet access.
Barbara Kelley said she is running because she is concerned about the next generation and making our community better. She spoke with passion as she urged the Democratic Party and Corsicana to come together.
Mike Fletcher introduced himself and talked about his commitment to help everyone in Corsicana if he’s elected.
The city and school elections will be Saturday, May 6, with early voting occurring from April 24 – May 2.
