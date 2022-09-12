Navarro County Commissioners awarded the contract for the county’s Meals on Wheels program to Community Services Inc., which feeds more than 100 residents.
Daniel Edwards, CEO of Community Services Inc., updated Commissioners Monday on replacing vehicles with money received from a local foundation.
According to Edwards, plans are in the preliminary stage to build a kitchen in the area.
The Meals on Wheels program is made possible through the Texas Department of Agriculture Texans Feeding Texans: Home Delivered Meal Grant Program.
Commissioners also approved the tax collection report for the month of August. Tax Assessor-Collector Mike Dowd reported that the county has brought in over $26,235,987 so far this year. This is an increase of $3,532,854 over last year. He also reported the percentage of collections has increased over last year’s.
Commissioners approved several motions to pay bills without purchase orders, including Pct. 1 Road and Bridge, the Navarro County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office, the Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace, the indigent coordinator and the Navarro County Courthouse. A motion to pay bills without purchase orders for the Ag Extension was also approved.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban. Residents are reminded to be mindful of conditions, burn with caution and tend to all fires.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Jackie Zawici represented the Concerned Citizens of Navarro County to discuss the energy and water usage of the proposed bitcoin mining project, which is a planned 265-acre facility located in Pct. 3 on FM 709.
Zawici asked Commissioners to do their due diligence about bitcoin.
A motion to change the Oct. 10 scheduled meeting date to Friday, Oct. 7 was approved in observance of Columbus Day.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
