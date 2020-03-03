Meals on Wheels North Central Texas announced Friday that it will be participating in the 18th annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and our senior neighbors who rely on the vital service to remain healthier and independent at home.
”The services we provide are a lifeline for seniors of Corsicana/Navarro County and the need is rapidly increasing,” said Tami Hale, Development Director of MOWNCT Navarro County. “Together, we can keep our senior neighbors well-nourished, feeling safer and more connected to our community as they age.”
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. Since 2002, community-based Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.
“The month of March is a fitting time to not only celebrate the successful history of Meals on Wheels, but also bring us together to support a solution that will strengthen communities into the future,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “With 12,000 Americans turning 60 each day, now is the time to invest in these vital programs so that we can provide every senior in need with the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that will enable them to live healthier and independent in their own homes.”
For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute or speak out for the seniors in Corsicana/Navarro County this March, visit www.mownct.org or call 888-8MYMEAL (888-869-6325).
