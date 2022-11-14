Navarro County Commissioners heard an update on the Meals on Wheels program provided by Lisa Deese during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting. The program served 260 senior citizens a total of 51,304 meals during the fiscal year which ended Sept. 30.
The year prior, the program served 48,327.
“We know the need is great, and we know that we are underserving,” Deese said.
The court heard a presentation from Vyve Business Services for Internet Enterprise Suite during its regular meeting.
Representatives from Vyve discussed the benefits of having the Navarro County Courthouse and eight county offices get more reliable service, which includes less drop off than they are currently experiencing. County Judge H.M. Davenport said the funds for the project are already in the budget.
No decisions were made, however, Davenport said he expects the issue to be addressed soon.
Commissioners approved the tax collection report for October 2022.
Tax Assessor-Collector Mike Dowd reported that the county brought in just over $2.9 million this month, which is a decrease of just over $1 million from the same time last budget year. The county had a 10.12% collection rate, which Dowd attributed to a timing issue and delays associated with getting statements out.
Commissioners approved the 2023 holiday schedule, and moved to schedule the Commissioners Court’s second meeting in December to Thursday, Dec. 22, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
The court approved Supplemental Watershed Plan No. 9 and Environmental Assessment for the Rehabilitation of Floodwater Retarding Structures No. 4 and No. 6 of the Chambers Creek Watershed.
This action assists Ellis County and was necessary because of an agreement signed in the 1950s which stated that Navarro County must sign off on issues of this type.
Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement between Ellis and Navarro counties for the purchase of goods and services pursuant to Subchapter F, Chapter 271 of the Texas Government Code. The agreement allows Ellis County to piggy back off Navarro County’s agreement with road material providers.
The agreement won’t affect Navarro Counties access to road materials.
The court approved the final plat of Wolf Ranch, Section 4 for Roy Veldman. The development meets all state and local regulations as well as water access requirements.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban. Residents are reminded to be mindful of conditions, tend to all fires and burn with caution.
A motion to consider a zoning district change from agricultural to planned development for Nick Smith, was tabled.
In other business, a request of Community Water Co. to cross NW CR 1260 in Pct. 1, was tabled, and Commissioners approved the following:
• A 2001 Mack truck was declared as salvage for Pct. 2;
• A request by Community Water Co. to cross SW CR 1150 for a standard road bore was approved in Pct. 4;
• Modification 1 to Grant No. G22NT0001A to be increased to $3,010,588 for Texoma HIDTA;
• Letter of Commencement for Texoma HIDTA Task Force at 6303 Commerce Dr. Irving, Texas 75063;
• Navarro County Accident Prevention Plan as recommended by the Texas Association of Counties risk control consultant;
• Motion to pay bills for the jail and Pct. 1 Road & Bridge without purchase orders Nov. 14.
The consent agenda was also approved before an Executive Session was held, after which the court took no action.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
