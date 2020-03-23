As people are wrapping their heads around the “new normal” COVID-19 has introduced to the community in the last few days, one local church remains steadfast in continuing to provide free meals to residents 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday at 510 W. Collin Street.
First Baptist Church is offering a “grab and go” sack lunch to anyone who would like a free meal. While the church has provided this beneficial assistance to general public for years, the meal has been moved from an indoor setting to outside due to current social distancing guidelines.
Interested attendees can stop by the church, pick up a meal, and take it with them.
BOX
Grab and Go meals for people in need
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday
First Baptist Church
Free
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.